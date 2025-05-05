AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 05:47pm

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs350,000 after it gained Rs7,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs300,068 after it registered an increase of Rs6,687, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs342,200 after it shed Rs2,300.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also also increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,316 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $76 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola reached Rs3,425 after it gained Rs43.

