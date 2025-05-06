AIRLINK 155.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.25%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.49%)
OGDC 207.74 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (3.76%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.98%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.67%)
POWER 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
PPL 154.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.05%)
PRL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.92%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,726 Increased By 624.1 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,079 Increased By 269.9 (0.78%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable before PMI data

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 12:40pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stable in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of a purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey.

At 0655 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2750 against the dollar , little changed from Monday’s close of 18.2650.

The currency gained roughly 1% against a weaker dollar on Monday, after state utility Eskom said it was optimistic about the power outlook over the southern hemisphere winter, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months.

Investors will look to the S&P Global April whole-economy PMI at 0715 GMT for a window on business conditions in Africa’s biggest economy.

South African rand stable ahead of Eskom’s winter outlook briefing

Last week a gauge of local manufacturing sentiment dropped sharply in April, with survey respondents citing uncertainty linked to global trade tensions and local politics.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was also little changed in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.875%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand stable before PMI data

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Oil climbs $1 as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Read more stories