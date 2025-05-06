AIRLINK 155.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.63%)
OGDC 207.80 Increased By ▲ 7.58 (3.79%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
PPL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (4.12%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,770 Increased By 668.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 286.3 (0.82%)
Markets

Palm rises on Chicago soyoil, May production outlook

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 12:37pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, after five straight sessions of decline, supported by strength in Chicago soyoil and the focus shifting to the production outlook for May.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 6 ringgit, or 0.16%, to 3,833 ringgit ($906.79) a metric ton by the midday break.

“The futures opened gap lower but (were) seen recovering steadily as the prices have been almost fully traded for the high production gain scenario during April month, and the focus is now on May month performance,” said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.21%, while its palm oil contract shed 0.89%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.33%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, the palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.79% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysian palm oil falls on firmer ringgit, weak crude, Chicago soyoil

Oil prices rebounded over 1% on Tuesday with technical rebound and dip-buying after a drop in the prior session due to the OPEC+ decision to accelerate increases in output, although concerns about the market surplus outlook persisted.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil may retest support at 3,765 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way toward 3,702 ringgit, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palm Oil

