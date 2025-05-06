AIRLINK 155.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.59%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
CPHL 83.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.94%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.97%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (8.48%)
MLCF 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
OGDC 207.01 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (3.39%)
PACE 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
PAEL 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.09%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.67%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.48%)
PPL 154.76 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (4.23%)
PRL 30.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.59%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
SSGC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6%)
SYM 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
TPLP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.58%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,260 Increased By 110.8 (0.91%)
BR30 35,870 Increased By 476 (1.34%)
KSE100 114,815 Increased By 712.3 (0.62%)
KSE30 35,109 Increased By 300.7 (0.86%)
May 06, 2025
Markets

China, HK stocks gain on trade deal hopes, local currency strength

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 10:47am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stock benchmarks rose almost 1% on Tuesday, as expectations for a China-US trade deal outweighed worries from a downbeat China service activity survey.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

  • Technology shares led the gains as investors returning from holiday breaks were inspired by bullish Asian currencies that suggest a shift away from dollar assets.

  • Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed nearly 1% by the lunch break, on track for their best day in almost a month.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.6% to a one-month high.

  • A private sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in April amid uncertainty caused by higher US tariffs.

  • However, investors chose to focus on a possible de-escalation in trade tensions after President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals.

  • The mood was also lifted by strong local currencies as the yuan jumped to a 1-1/2-month high, while the Hong Kong dollar hit the ceiling of its band again on Tuesday, triggering intervention by the city’s central bank.

  • Their surge mirrors moves in other Asian currencies amid a broader selloff in the US dollar.

  • “The US financial system is still on the edge of a crisis,” Chinese brokerage Western Securities said in its mid-year strategy report, advising investors to shift away from dollar assets into “safe assets” including gold as well as Chinese banking and tech stocks.

  • China’s tech-heavy STAR 50 Index rose 1.4% while the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index jumped nearly 3%.

  • Shares in high-tech sectors including software development, cloud computing and big data also rose sharply.

  • Meanwhile, an index tracking China’s rare earth industry jumped more than 4% on bets the sector will be a key lever in China’s geopolitical tussle with the United States.

  • In Hong Kong, financial, tourism and shipping stocks were among the biggest gainers.

