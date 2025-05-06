China, HK stocks gain on trade deal hopes, local currency strength

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stock benchmarks rose almost 1% on Tuesday, as expectations for a China-US trade deal outweighed worries from a downbeat China service activity survey.

Technology shares led the gains as investors returning from holiday breaks were inspired by bullish Asian currencies that suggest a shift away from dollar assets.

Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index climbed nearly 1% by the lunch break, on track for their best day in almost a month.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.6% to a one-month high.

A private sector survey showed on Tuesday that China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in April amid uncertainty caused by higher US tariffs.

However, investors chose to focus on a possible de-escalation in trade tensions after President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals.

The mood was also lifted by strong local currencies as the yuan jumped to a 1-1/2-month high, while the Hong Kong dollar hit the ceiling of its band again on Tuesday, triggering intervention by the city’s central bank.

Their surge mirrors moves in other Asian currencies amid a broader selloff in the US dollar.

“The US financial system is still on the edge of a crisis,” Chinese brokerage Western Securities said in its mid-year strategy report, advising investors to shift away from dollar assets into “safe assets” including gold as well as Chinese banking and tech stocks.

China’s tech-heavy STAR 50 Index rose 1.4% while the Beijing Stock Exchange 50 Index jumped nearly 3%.

Shares in high-tech sectors including software development, cloud computing and big data also rose sharply.

Meanwhile, an index tracking China’s rare earth industry jumped more than 4% on bets the sector will be a key lever in China’s geopolitical tussle with the United States.