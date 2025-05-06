Refineries say catering to fuel needs of armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Local refineries assured the government of their full operational readiness to meet the fuel requirement of the armed forces of Pakistan, in a meeting held here at Petroleum Division.

A high-level delegation comprising chief executive officers (CEOs) of Pakistan’s leading refineries called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Monday. The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the government and the refining sector to ensure sustainable energy supply, improve refinery efficiency, and address key challenges facing the industry.

The meeting held at the Ministry of Petroleum served as a platform for constructive dialogue on critical issues, including refinery upgradation, fuel quality standards, and policy frameworks to bolster the petroleum sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

Minister Malik reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating the refining industry’s growth while ensuring affordable and reliable energy for consumers.

In light of recent border tensions with India, the CEOs of Pakistan’s refineries assured the minister of their full operational readiness to meet the fuel requirements of the armed forces of Pakistan. They emphasised that all necessary arrangements including strategic fuel reserves and uninterrupted production capabilities are in place to support national defence needs in any scenario.

Malik commended the refineries for their proactive measures and reiterated the government’s full support in ensuring energy security for both civilian and defence sectors.

Malik emphasised: “The government recognises the vital role of refineries in Pakistan’s energy landscape. We are committed to providing a conducive policy environment to support modernisation, improve fuel quality, and ensure long-term sustainability. This collaboration is crucial for achieving energy security and economic growth, ensuring a robust and resilient petroleum sector for the future.

The refinery CEOs appreciated the minister’s proactive approach and shared insights on operational challenges, seeking government support in upgradation and fiscal incentives.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular consultations to drive the sector forward.

The delegation included Zahid Mir- CEO Pakistan Refinery Limited, Irtiza Qureshi- MD PARCO, Adil Khattak- CEO Attock Refinery Limited, Amir Abbasi- CEO Cynergico, and Asad Hasan- CEO National Refinery Limited. Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha, Additional Secretary Zafar Abbas, Director General Oil Imran Ahmed were also present.

