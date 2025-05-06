SBP revises O/N repo, reverse repo rates

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday announced new rates for overnight Repo and Reverse Repo Facilities as Policy Rate (Target Rate) has decreased from 12 percent to 11 percent.

With effective from May 6th, 2025, SBP Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate will be at 12 percent; ie, 100 bps above the SBP Policy Rate. While, the SBP Overnight Repo (Floor) rate will be at 10 percent; i.e., 100 bps below the SBP Policy Rate

Accordingly, the Floor and Ceiling levels for the Interest Rate Corridor are 10 percent and 12 percent p.a.; respectively (i.e., width of 200bps). SBP will continue to ensure that the money market overnight rate remains close to the SBP Policy Rate (Target Rate).

