Export Facilitation Scheme be retained in FY26 budget

ISLAMABAD: The government will not withdraw/replace the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) in budget (2025-26), despite leading export associations and manufacturers-cum-exporters Monday raised serious concerns against the EFS before the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

Responding to a query, a senior government official told Business Recorder that there is no chance of abolition of the EFS in the upcoming federal budget.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, convened Monday to initiate consultations with associations across the country in preparation for the upcoming budget. The meeting centered on the challenges and recommendations presented by major sectors, including textiles, poultry, dairy, steel, property development, and consumer goods.

Fix the EFS

A number of business associations and trade bodies, and exporters associations submitted their budget proposals during meeting of Senate Sanding Committee on Finance held here on Monday at the Parliament House.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FFBR) Rashid Mahmood conveyed to the business community, seeking tax concessions or reductions in tax rates, that the associations should also come up with alternate proposals for overcoming revenue shortfall. The association seeking concessions should also submit taxation proposals for generating additional revenue from alternate heads.

“How the tax gap would be filled after granting any concession or reduction in tax rates in budget. How, this gap be narrowed down?”, FBR Chairman questioned.

Representatives from the Dairy Association requested a reduction in sales tax on dairy products, especially milk, from 18% to 5%. They emphasized that milk is typically not taxed worldwide and urged the government to align with international best practices. In response, the FBR Chairman asked for concrete proposals to offset the revenue shortfall that would result from such a tax cut.

Similarly, Aatekah Mir-Khan from Fruit Juices Council advocated for a reduction in Federal Excise Duty (FED) from 20% to 15%, citing a 40% decline in sales over the past two years due to the current tax structure.

During meeting, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) proposed that yarn and fabrics should be excluded from the EFS. The fabrics and yarn should be included in the negative list of the EFS. There is a restriction on domestic supply chain under the EFS.

The proposal is to bring yarn and fabrics into the normal tax regime to avoid collapse of the domestic industry, APTMA proposed.

The advance tax should be reduced from existing 2.25 percent to one percent in budget, APTMA added.

Moreover, Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Kamran Arshad, warned that textile exports have remained stagnant for two years. He criticized the EFS scheme for pushing the industry toward collapse, highlighting issues such as the imposition of 18% sales tax on local cotton and the duty-free import of foreign cotton. APTMA recommended placing yarn and fabric on the negative list, fixing electricity rates at 9 cents per unit, and reducing the advance tax rate from 2.5% to 1%. The association reported that 120 spinning mills and 800 ginning factories have already shut down, and that textile exports have remained stagnant at 16.5% and 16.7% over the past two years.

Amir Hassan from Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan has proposed restoration of SRO.1125 for replacement with the EFS. The association proposed that the rescinded SRO.1125 has serious financial implications on the industry. The industry claimed that the EFS has been misused and local zero-rating facility be restored for the exporters.

The association also proposed withdrawal of section 8A ((Joint and several liabilities of registered persons in supply chain where tax is unpaid) of the Sales Tax Act 1990. Representatives from the towel manufacturing sector shared that their exports are nearing $2 billion, contributing 18% to the country’s total towel exports. However, they expressed serious concerns over delays in sales tax refunds, which are often processed after six months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025