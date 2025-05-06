Gold prices soar on global hike

KARACHI: Gold rebounded strongly on Monday as global market again crossed $3,300 per ounce, traders said.

Soaring by mammoth gains of Rs7,800 and Rs6,687, gold prices reached Rs350,000 per tola and Rs300,068 per 10 grams, respectively? according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices grew by Rs43 and Rs27, settling for Rs3,425 per tola and Rs2,936 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at rates differing those announced by the association.

