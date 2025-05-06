AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-06

TDAP to host seminar on how to revitalise sorghum cultivation

Press Release Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

SAHIWAL: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will host a strategic seminar focused on revitalizing sorghum cultivation and developing export opportunities to China on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Maize and Millet Research Institute Sahiwal in Sahiwal.

The seminar aims to address the untapped potential of sorghum as a high-value export crop amid changing global market dynamics.

Pakistan’s sorghum production has declined dramatically over the past three decades, with cultivated area shrinking by 89 percent from 438,200 hectares in 1994 to just 46,697 hectares in 2023. Despite this decline, recent trade disruptions between China and the United States present a unique opportunity for Pakistan to position itself as a reliable supplier in the global sorghum market.

China, the world’s largest sorghum importer, procures approximately 8 million tons annually to support its livestock feed industry and $100 billion baijiu production sector. Historically dependent on U.S. imports, China is now actively diversifying its supply sources due to ongoing trade tensions that resulted in an 81.8 percent decline in U.S. sorghum exports to China in January 2025.

“Pakistan’s strategic geographic location and the logistical advantages offered by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor make us exceptionally well-positioned to become a key sorghum supplier to China,” said Ms. Hina Tahir, Deputy Director TDAP Multan. “With targeted interventions and farmer support, we believe sorghum has the potential to transform into a $500 million export commodity within a decade.”

The seminar will cover critical topics including Analysis of global sorghum market trends and China’s import requirements and opportunities, Sorghum’s resilience and suitability for cultivation in water-scarce regions of Punjab. Scientists’ from Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, Maize and Millet Research Institute Sahiwal, Trade Missions in China and DG Agro, TDAP will give brief presentations to the participants.

