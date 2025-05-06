8 terrorists eliminated in KP IBOs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces eliminated eight terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and encounters in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between May 4 and 5, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

In a major IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, three terrorists were killed after troops effectively engaged their location.

In another operation conducted in South Waziristan, two more terrorists were neutralised. However, during the intense exchange of fire, one soldier, Naik Mujahid Khan, 40, a resident of District Kohat, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

Two separate engagements also took place in Khyber and Bannu districts, resulting in the killing of three additional terrorists.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist attacks against security forces and targeted killings of civilians in the region.

“Sanitisation operations are underway to eliminate any remaining terrorist elements in the area,” the ISPR added, reaffirming that the security forces remain resolute in their mission,” it stated.

