Pahalgam attack: NA condemns India for making baseless accusations

ISLAMABAD: In a rare display of unity, the National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning India’s “baseless” accusations linking Pakistan to the deadly Pahalgam attack, warning of a tit-for-tat response to any further provocations from the Indian side.

Moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, the resolution underscored Pakistan’s commitment to peace, while making one thing clear: any threat to the country’s security or sovereignty will be met with full-scale retaliation.

The message was unmistakable: Pakistan is prepared for any escalation – should India dare to provoke further.

The resolution strongly condemned the attack on innocent civilians, reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of India’s unfounded accusations, and criticised the Indian government for using terrorism as a political tool.

It stated: “Pakistan strongly rejects all baseless attempts to link the country to the Pahalgam attack, calling out India for its malicious and orchestrated campaign to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation.”

The resolution also denounced India’s unlawful suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), describing it as a violation of international agreements and an act of war.

In a firm declaration, the resolution emphasised Pakistan’s ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating: “Any aggression, whether in the form of military provocation or water terrorism, will be met with a firm, swift, and decisive response.”

The House reiterated its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, urging that India be held accountable for its role in terrorism and targeted killings on foreign soil, including in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, as soon as the resolution passed, lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) erupted into applause and shouted fervent Pakistan Zindabad slogans.

However, the celebration was overshadowed by the disturbingly empty chamber, as many lawmakers – most notably Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar – remained absent. Only Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was spotted on the thinly populated treasury benches.

The lack of attendance sparked frustration among opposition ranks, particularly Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who stormed out of the House in protest over the vacant seats, especially those reserved for senior ministers.

