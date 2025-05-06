AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-06

Paris wheat hits contract lows on good Black Sea weather, strong euro

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

PARIS/HAMBURG: Euronext wheat slid to new contract lows on Monday as rain forecast in the Black Sea export region looked set to increase supplies among rival exporters while export-punishing euro strength added to doubts over demand for Western European wheat.

September wheat, the most-active position on Euronext’s Paris-based futures market, was down 2% at 203.25 euros ($230.32) a metric ton at 1516 GMT.

It earlier fell to 202.50 euros, below a previous life-of-contract low from last Wednesday and a weakest second-month price since March 2024.

Chicago wheat futures fell more than 1%. “The rain forecast for the coming two weeks is boosting the Black Sea production outlook,” a futures dealer said. “There’s also limited demand for the upcoming season.”

Charts showing widespread rain in the Black Sea zone further allayed harvest worries in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, after analysts said frosts there last week did not appear to have caused significant damage to crops.

Weekend storms that broke a hot spell in France have also tempered drought concerns in the European Union’s largest wheat grower, though localised showers may not have relieved some parched areas in the north, traders said.

After recent hopes that price lows would revive France’s export outlook, including possible sales to Egypt, talk that competitive US wheat may have attracted demand in Morocco had cooled export sentiment in Western Europe.

“US wheat is very cheap, about the cheapest in the world, so US sales to North African buyers in competition to EU wheat are expected,” a German trader said. “Demand is also weak, with hardly any purchase tenders in the market.”

Barley continued to drive grain export activity in France, with a continuing flow of late-season shipments to the Middle East, as well as talk of new-crop sales to China.

Wheat Chicago wheat Paris wheat Black Sea weather

Comments

200 characters

Paris wheat hits contract lows on good Black Sea weather, strong euro

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories