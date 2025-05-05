AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Conduct of FBR officers visiting private premises closely monitored by civil agencies: Finance Division

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 11:06pm

The conduct of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers who visit private sector industries is closely monitored by civil intelligence agencies, and any instance of misconduct—whether reported by intelligence or private businesses—is promptly investigated and addressed, said the Finance Division in a statement on Monday.

It said the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 was aimed at “addressing urgent legal, administrative, and enforcement gaps in the tax system”.

President Asif Ali Zardari promulgated the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 on May 2, 2025. The ordinance introduced “only three carefully scoped amendments, addressing urgent legal, administrative, and enforcement gaps in the tax system”, according to the Finance Division.

Under the ordinance, an amendment addresses the visits of FBR officers to private sector industries not currently accountable to the Board.

“The visits of FBR officers and officials to business premises engaged in taxable activities—whether earning taxable income or supplying taxable goods and services—are strictly regulated through a series of rules and STGOs [Sales Tax General Orders].

“All such visits must be authorised through a bar-coded letter, and officials are required to record proceedings on a mobile device for transparency. Officers are provided with standardised proforma documents, which are completed during the visit and submitted both electronically via a mobile application and in hard copy to their respective Chief Commissioners or FBR Headquarters.

“The conduct of these officers is closely monitored by civil intelligence agencies, and any instance of misconduct—whether reported by intelligence or private businesses—is promptly investigated and addressed. Additionally, a comprehensive weekly presentation of all monitoring activities is submitted to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, ensuring continuous oversight at the highest level,” the Finance Division said.

FBR begins action against companies

The statement further explained that another amendment was related to Sections 138(3A) and 140(6A), concerning the immediate payment of tax demand even if a stay is granted or an appeal is pending.

“This amendment addresses the long-standing pendency of revenue-impacting litigation at the level of the Supreme Court and High Courts, where the constitutionality of tax provisions has been challenged.”

Following the recent constitutional amendment, special benches have been established in the superior judiciary to fast-track such cases, under the direct oversight of the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan, according to the Finance Division.

“Although the courts are now resolving cases promptly, a procedural lacuna in the law previously allowed taxpayers a 30-day delay in making payments on confirmed demands—even when the matter had been conclusively decided by the apex courts.

“As a result, billions in confirmed revenue remained unrealised despite clear court verdicts. The amendment through Sections 138(3A) and 140(6A) seeks to curtail this delay and allow for swift implementation of final judgments issued by the Supreme Court and High Courts.”

The Finance Division clarified that the provision does not apply to orders passed by lower appellate forums such as Commissioners, Commissioner Appeals, or Inland Revenue Appellate Tribunals.

FBR decides to hire industry experts

“It is strictly limited to cases where the highest courts have already adjudicated on the matter and no stay is available. This provision does not overrule any stay granted by the Supreme Court or the High Court, and on the contrary, reinforces the tax recovery order adjudicated by the Supreme Court or High Court.”

The third amendment pertains to the posting of FBR officers at business premises under Section 175C.

“This introduces measures for the revenue monitoring of high-end services and sectors operating outside the scope of the existing sales tax regime.

“While the provision under Section 175C has raised concerns about potential misuse, it is important to clarify that this is not targeted at traditional traders, who are already regulated under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. Instead, the amendment specifically targets high-turnover and under-monitored service segments, including luxury services, upscale hotels and restaurants, event management firms, and high-turnover hatchery businesses.

“The objective is to address horizontal inequities in the tax base, as the burden of taxation has disproportionately fallen on salaried individuals and manufacturers. This amendment introduces a monitoring mechanism, subject to inter-agency oversight, ensuring that FBR officers cannot act without accountability or beyond the authorised scope. All operations under this provision will be conducted transparently, under strictly defined SOPs, and in coordination with other regulatory authorities to prevent overreach or harassment,” the statement read.

