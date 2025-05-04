PSL 10: Shahnawaz Dahani joins Karachi Kings as injuries force squad changes

Karachi Kings have included fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani in their for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, following a spate of injuries to key players.

Dahani replaces New Zealand’s Adam Milne, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Known for his express pace and trademark celebrations, Dahani is expected to add energy and aggression to the Kings’ bowling lineup as the team battles for a playoff spot.

In another squad change, young wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig has been brought in as a replacement for Fawad Ali, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Saad, who leads Pakistan’s U19 team, has already featured in two matches this season and impressed with a quickfire cameo against Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings are set to face arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars later today in what promises to be a crucial clash in the race for the playoffs.