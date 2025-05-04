AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Sports

PSL 10: Shahnawaz Dahani joins Karachi Kings as injuries force squad changes

BR Web Desk Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 03:01pm

Karachi Kings have included fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani in their for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, following a spate of injuries to key players.

Dahani replaces New Zealand’s Adam Milne, who was earlier ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Known for his express pace and trademark celebrations, Dahani is expected to add energy and aggression to the Kings’ bowling lineup as the team battles for a playoff spot.

PSL 10 surpasses 1.1 billion digital views in just 12 matches

In another squad change, young wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig has been brought in as a replacement for Fawad Ali, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Saad, who leads Pakistan’s U19 team, has already featured in two matches this season and impressed with a quickfire cameo against Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings are set to face arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars later today in what promises to be a crucial clash in the race for the playoffs.

PCB Karachi Kings HBLPSL Shahnawaz Dahani Adam Milne PSL 10 PSL X HBL PSL X HBLPSL X Fawad Ali Injury update

