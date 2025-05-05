UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ in India, Pakistan standoff

UNITED NATIONS: Nuclear-armed foes Pakistan and India must exert “maximum restraint” and step back from the brink of war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Monday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbors soared.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

On Monday the Pakistan military said it had conducted a second missile test since the standoff began.

Relations have reached “a boiling point,” Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that they were at their “highest in years.”

He again condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, calling for those responsible to be brought to justice through “credible and lawful means.”

“It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” the secretary-general warned.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military “full operational freedom” to respond and Islamabad has warned it will hit back against any aggression.

The UN Security Council was due to meet behind closed doors later Monday at Pakistan’s request over the crisis.

Later, in a phone call with UN Secretary-General, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated his continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation.

This was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week.

While reiterating his offer of an independent transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.

He vowed to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Shehbaz expressed his serious concern at Indian attempts to politicise international financial institutions in an attempt to harm Pakistan’s economic interests.

The Secretary-General briefed the premier on his outreach efforts for peace and stability in the region, and expressed his commitment to remain engaged with all interlocutors on the issue.