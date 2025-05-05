AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ in India, Pakistan standoff

  • International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate
AFP Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 10:21pm
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Middle East at the UN headquarters in New York City on April 29, 2025. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in Middle East at the UN headquarters in New York City on April 29, 2025. Photo: AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Nuclear-armed foes Pakistan and India must exert “maximum restraint” and step back from the brink of war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Monday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbors soared.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

On Monday the Pakistan military said it had conducted a second missile test since the standoff began.

Relations have reached “a boiling point,” Guterres told reporters in New York, adding that they were at their “highest in years.”

He again condemned the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, calling for those responsible to be brought to justice through “credible and lawful means.”

“It is also essential – especially at this critical hour – to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control,” the secretary-general warned.

“Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink.”

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad to de-escalate.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his military “full operational freedom” to respond and Islamabad has warned it will hit back against any aggression.

The UN Security Council was due to meet behind closed doors later Monday at Pakistan’s request over the crisis.

Later, in a phone call with UN Secretary-General, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated his continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation.

This was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week.

While reiterating his offer of an independent transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.

He vowed to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PM Shehbaz expressed his serious concern at Indian attempts to politicise international financial institutions in an attempt to harm Pakistan’s economic interests.

The Secretary-General briefed the premier on his outreach efforts for peace and stability in the region, and expressed his commitment to remain engaged with all interlocutors on the issue.

India Pakistan Antonio Guterres Kashmir Kashmir dispute Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam Pahalgam attack Pahalgam incident occupied Kashmir Pahalgam tragedy Pahalgam terror attacks

Comments

200 characters

UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ in India, Pakistan standoff

FY2024-25: achieving targeted primary surplus appears to be challenging, says SBP

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

India to hold civil defence drills in Pakistan standoff

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

KSE-100 Index recovers intra-day losses, ends the day flat

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan rupee declines further against US dollar

Read more stories