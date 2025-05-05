AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Sports

South Africa’s Rabada cleared to play in IPL after drug suspension

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 08:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be available to play in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match after serving a one-month suspension for taking a recreational drug, Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said.

The 29-year-old South African was cleared to resume cricket on Monday by the South African Institute For Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

“With Kagiso, as far as tomorrow’s match is concerned, the fact is he is now available given all the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so,” Solanki told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s match against Mumbai Indians.

“He will take his lessons from this and we’re just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back in practice. He’s served his time.”

South Africa’s Rabada admits to failing drug test

SAIDS said Rabada tested positive during South Africa’s domestic Twenty20 league in January. On Saturday he admitted failing a drug test.

Rabada, second in the world test bowling rankings, will also be available for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

