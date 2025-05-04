AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
South Africa’s Rabada admits to failing drug test

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 12:45pm
Photo: Reuters

CAPE TOWN: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who returned home from the Indian Premier League last month, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions on Saturday

Rabada, second in the world test bowling rankings, said he was serving a “provisional suspension” but gave no other details.

The 29-year-old left the Gujarat Titans a month ago with the IPL franchise saying at the time that he had to deal with an important personal matter.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons,” Rabada said in a statement.

“This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada, who is now back in India, said he was looking forward to returning to the game he loves playing.

Chennai’s Mhatre makes his mark amid IPL’s Suryavanshi-mania

No formal suspension has been announced by either the IPL or the International Cricket Council.

“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” Rabada said.

Rabada played in the Titans’ first two matches in this season’s IPL, taking two wickets before flying back to Johannesburg.

He is due to lead South Africa’s attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next month. South Africa, who are appearing in the final for the first time, take on Australia from June 11-15.

Rabada reached the milestone of 300 test wickets in October.

