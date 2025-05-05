AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
Markets

TSX dips after new Trump tariffs; Fed decision in focus

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 08:19pm

Canada’s main stock index slipped on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariffs sparked fresh investor concerns, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.4% at 24,942.81 points.

Trump on Sunday announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the U.S., but offered little clarity on how the levies would be implemented.

Shares of U.S. media firms tumbled amid concern that the latest tariffs could increase the cost for Hollywood studios and disrupt the global entertainment industry.

“A lot of movies are made in Canada…it makes it very economical for the U.S. companies to come up and film a movie here versus down in the U.S. So, not a good announcement for us here in Canada”, said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Meanwhile, data showed that Canada’s services economy contracted for a fifth straight month in April as uncertainty around trade policy and the country’s general election weighed on activity.

The spotlight this week will be on the Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to leave interest rates steady on Wednesday.

On the TSX, energy shares led sectoral losses with a 1.9% fall, tracking a drop in oil prices.

Conversely, mining stocks were up 0.8% after gold prices gained more than 2%.

Canadian fuel refiner and retailer Parkland rose 7.6% after U.S.-based Sunoco LP said it will buy the company in a deal valued at about $9.1 billion, including debt.

