Footwear brand Skechers to be taken private in $9 billion deal

Reuters Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 07:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Skechers said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by investment firm 3G Capital in a $9.4 billion deal, at a time when the footwear company grapples with the impact of steep U.S. tariffs and erratic trade policy.

3G Capital has offered $63 per Skechers share in cash, representing a 28% premium to the stock’s Friday close, according to Reuters calculation.

Shares of the company jumped more than 25% to $61.90 premarket after the announcement.

Skechers withdrew its annual results forecast last month, citing the Trump administration’s trade policies that have jolted the global economy and dented consumer sentiment.

President Donald Trump has ratcheted up import tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%. China makes up for a bulk of imports for the brand’s U.S. business.

Buyout firm 3G Capital, controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Jorge Paulo Lemann, is best known for its investment in the food and drinks sector through companies such as Kraft Heinz.

The Skechers deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and will be financed through a combination of cash provided by 3G Capital as well as debt financing that has been committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank.

