Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers, the military’s media wing said.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, it added.

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression, the ISPR said.