AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2025 01:18pm
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Abdali Weapon System

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometers, the military’s media wing said.

“The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The training launch was witnessed by the Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations, it added.

Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

They expressed complete confidence in the operational preparedness and technical proficiency of Pakistan’s Strategic Forces to ensure credible minimum deterrence and safeguard national security against any aggression, the ISPR said.

ISPR Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Abdali Abdali Weapon Abdali missile surface to surface missile

Comments

200 characters

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

SOEs’ performance: PM directs ministries, divisions to implement monitoring system

Jul-Apr exports up 6.25pc to $26.859bn YoY

Negotiated agreement with AGL: DG Audit (Power) seeks complete record

Corporate taxpayers, cos: FBR extends e-invoice integration deadline

Australians vote in national election with their sights on Trump, living costs

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

OICCI discusses its budget proposals with Aurangzeb

Audits on large-scale: third-party auditors being hired by FBR

Coal-fired plant in Gwadar planned: CPPCL cites ‘snags’ and ‘challenges’

Read more stories