AIRLINK 155.88 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.32%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.48 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.49%)
FCCL 43.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 32.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.6%)
HUBC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.98%)
KOSM 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
MLCF 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.99%)
OGDC 200.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PACE 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.15%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
POWER 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
PPL 148.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.25%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1%)
PTC 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
SEARL 83.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
SYM 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
WAVESAPP 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.72%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -58.6 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,210 Decreased By -146 (-0.41%)
KSE100 113,865 Decreased By -249.1 (-0.22%)
KSE30 34,738 Decreased By -179.3 (-0.51%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea’s MFG bought 65,000 to 70,000 T corn in private deal, traders say

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 12:00pm

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) purchased an estimated 65,000 to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in a private deal late last week without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

It was bought at an estimated $248.40 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included plus an additional $1.25 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CHS. Arrival in South Korea was around August 15.

US export demand pulls corn prices higher

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast as some traders expected, shipment was between July 1 and July 31.

The volume to be supplied between 65,000 to 70,000 must be declared by June 1.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Corn

Comments

200 characters

South Korea’s MFG bought 65,000 to 70,000 T corn in private deal, traders say

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

Read more stories