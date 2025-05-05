AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains on weaker dollar; traders brace for Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 05 May, 2025 07:50am

Gold prices firmed on Monday, helped by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited more clarity on trade policy between the U.S. and its trading partners, and looked forward to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later this week.

Spot gold gained 0.7% to $3,261.59 an ounce, as of 0217 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $3,269.60.

The dollar was down 0.3% against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

“The U.S. Dollar is looking subdued ahead of the Fed meeting this week which is enabling gold to take a mild run higher,” KCM Trade’s Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

“We may see gold continue to operate in the $3200-$3350 range ahead of the Fed meeting. However, any new headlines on the trade deal could cause volatility to tick up once again.”

The market’s focus will be on the U.S. central bank policy decision and speeches by several Fed officials due this week, for insights into future monetary policy trajectory.

Traders are now expecting 80 basis points of rate cuts this year starting in July, following the U.S. Labor Department’s report on Friday showing larger-than-expected job additions in April.

Non-yielding gold acts as a hedge against global uncertainty and inflation and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Gold prices continue to fall

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not remove Jerome Powell as Fed Board Chairman before his term ends in May 2026, while reiterating his call for the Fed to cut interest rates.

Trump on Sunday said the U.S. was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Chinese markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday from May 1-5 and will resume trade on Tuesday, May 6.

Spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.99 an ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $956.09 and palladium eased 0.1% to $952.63.

Gold Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold gains on weaker dollar; traders brace for Fed rate decision

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories