PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Information Minister Ataullah Tarar briefed senior political leaders from various parties on the national security.

The briefing took place at the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and was attended by leaders from all major political parties — except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which declined the invitation. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram confirmed receiving the invitation but stated the party would not participate.

“If aggression is imposed on Pakistan, the armed forces are fully prepared to deliver a befitting response,” Lt Gen Chaudhry warned during the in-camera briefing at state TV headquarters in Islamabad, sources told.

Important briefing for politicians today

During briefing, the session focused on security position in light of the evolving situation, particularly following India’s baseless accusations after the Pahalgam incident. A large number of political representatives attended the session.

Senior politicians, including PML-N leaders Khurram Dastgir and Abid Sher Ali, Adviser to PM on Interior Pervez Khattak, and MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar attended the crucial security briefing.

JUI-F’s Noor Alam Khan, Senator Abdul Shakoor and BAP Senator Abdul Qadir, Sindh ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani and PML-N’s Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha were also present at the meeting.

DG ISPR apprised the participants of the Pakistan Army’s readiness, reiterating that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and seeks regional stability, the armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively in case of any aggression.

Sources added that Tarar also briefed political leaders on the government’s diplomatic efforts and Pakistan’s official stance at the international level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

