Important briefing for politicians today

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif will deliver an important background briefing to senior leaders of all major political parties today (Sunday) on the prevailing national security situation.

The briefing will focus on the current security dynamics between Pakistan and India, along with the broader implications of the situation.

Participants will be briefed on the defensive preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces, diplomatic initiatives undertaken, and the official stance of the state.

This high-level engagement is being seen as a significant demonstration of national unity and cohesion in the face of emerging regional challenges.

