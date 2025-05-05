AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Iranian FM due today

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on Monday.

In a statement, foreign office says this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Pakistan, Iran vow to meet potential $10bn trade target in coming years

During the visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will call on the President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations rooted in shared history, culture, and religion. The visit of Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

