May 05, 2025
World Print 2025-05-05

UAE says citizens can again travel to Lebanon

Published May 5, 2025

DUBAI: Emirati citizens will be able to visit Lebanon within days after a ban imposed during a diplomatic row in 2021 was lifted, the official WAM news agency reported Sunday.

The announcement comes after Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with his UAE counterpart Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, after which it was announced that the ban would be lifted.

In 2021, the United Arab Emirates imposed the travel ban and withdrew diplomats from Beirut in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, after a Lebanese minister criticised the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen.

Lebanese citizens were not banned from travelling to the UAE, although some experienced difficulties obtaining visas.

Ties between Beirut and Abu Dhabi had soured in the past decade over Hezbollah’s influence on Lebanon.

But with the group weakened by its recent war with Israel, the UAE is the latest Gulf country to renew its interest in Lebanon.

