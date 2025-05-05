PESCO chairman presents three-month action plan

PESHAWAR: Chairman PESCO Himayatullah Khan met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to present a comprehensive three-month action plan aimed at resolving key challenges faced by electricity consumers in the province.

He was accompanied by CEO PESCO Akhtar Hamid Khan and other senior officials. During the meeting, Chairman PESCO Himayatullah Khan laid out the strategic components of the plan, which focuses on minimizing load management during the summer months, accelerating recovery from provincial government departments, intensifying anti-theft operations to reduce losses, and implementing other operational improvements.

Both Chairman PESCO and Chief Secretary KP agreed on the urgent need to minimize load management through the reduction of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of creating a balanced load management plan to ensure fairness and efficiency in electricity distribution.

PESCO chairman also voiced serious concerns about the security of PESCO grid stations, particularly during summer, citing incidents where protestors forcibly entered grid stations, disrupting the power supply. In response, the Chief Secretary assured full support from district administrations to safeguard PESCO infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted electricity flow.

