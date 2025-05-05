AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-05

Businessmen demand reduction in policy rate

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2025 06:14am

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community urged the governor State Bank of Pakistan to reduce interest rate to single digit to stimulate economic growth and end the stagnation currently gripping the country.

A group of businessmen from various sectors during a meeting held t Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry made a demand from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce a significant reduction in interest rate in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

Businessmen lauded the incumbent coalition government measures for promotion of economic activities; achieving growth targets are highly encouraging.

However, the traders stressed it is needed to bring down the interest rate to its lowest level, which is currently 12 percent.

Businessmen emphasized reduction in the current policy rate under the vision of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is essential in order to achieve targets of economic growth and improve country’ exports as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Concrete steps should be taken for economic revival, ease of doing business for promotion of industries and trade, provision of soft loans and reduction in policy rate at the optimal level, Fazal Moqeem Khan, President of the chamber stressed.

He said the business community has faced difficulties in the prevailing circumstances.

The chamber president urged the government to adopt business-friendly policies and provide relief to the business community.

SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, members of the executive committee, traders, importers and exporters, secretary general of the chamber Muqtasid Ahsan were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP interest rate Economic growth business community

Comments

200 characters

Businessmen demand reduction in policy rate

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

FBR decides to hire industry experts

Pakistan decides to brief UNSC

SRO issued regarding import ban on India

Iranian FM due today

Read more stories