Businessmen demand reduction in policy rate

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community urged the governor State Bank of Pakistan to reduce interest rate to single digit to stimulate economic growth and end the stagnation currently gripping the country.

A group of businessmen from various sectors during a meeting held t Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry made a demand from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce a significant reduction in interest rate in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

Businessmen lauded the incumbent coalition government measures for promotion of economic activities; achieving growth targets are highly encouraging.

However, the traders stressed it is needed to bring down the interest rate to its lowest level, which is currently 12 percent.

Businessmen emphasized reduction in the current policy rate under the vision of the Special Investment Facilitation Council is essential in order to achieve targets of economic growth and improve country’ exports as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Concrete steps should be taken for economic revival, ease of doing business for promotion of industries and trade, provision of soft loans and reduction in policy rate at the optimal level, Fazal Moqeem Khan, President of the chamber stressed.

He said the business community has faced difficulties in the prevailing circumstances.

The chamber president urged the government to adopt business-friendly policies and provide relief to the business community.

SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, members of the executive committee, traders, importers and exporters, secretary general of the chamber Muqtasid Ahsan were present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025