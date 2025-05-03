PSL 10 surpasses 1.1 billion digital views in just 12 matches

The Pakistan Super League’s 10th edition has smashed digital records, crossing 1.1 billion online views in just 12 matches, an unprecedented surge that signals a seismic shift in how cricket is being consumed in Pakistan.

According to the data available at the Walee Technologies website, the tournament has seen a staggering 826.5 percent year-on-year increase in live stream viewership, positioning PSL 10 as one of South Asia’s most-watched online sporting events. The rapid digital rise reflects the country’s transformation into a mobile-first, digital sports market.

The PCB’s digital-first strategy, supported by streaming partnerships with Daraz, Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and Begin, has been instrumental in delivering this scale. In just the first three matches, the league drew 477.7 million views, up from just 57.8 million during the same period last season.

PSL 10: Babar, Maaz guide Peshawar to 6-wicket win over Islamabad

Match-wise figures show 137.6 million views for Match 1, 253.5 million for Match 2, and 86.5 million for Match 3. The total digital watch time has already crossed 16.25 billion minutes.

The PSL’s success isn’t limited to live match streams. Its official social media channels have also set new benchmarks, amassing over 1.4 billion views across platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

These platforms contributed 604 million minutes of watch time, generated 870.4 million impressions, and logged 45.02 million engagements.

The league has also gained 1.29 million new followers, driven by content tailored to younger audiences, highlight reels, behind-the-scenes clips, short-form videos, and interactive fan segments.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to dominate in terms of raw numbers—garnering 1.37 billion digital views in its first three matches, analysts point out that the PSL’s exponential growth outpaces the IPL’s more modest 40 percent year-on-year digital increase and 22 percent rise in TV viewership.

The IPL has focused on tech innovations like vertical streaming (“MaxView”), gamified ads, and QR-based engagement, whereas PSL 10 has leaned into inclusivity and accessibility, offering free streams and Urdu-language commentary for the first time.

Although the IPL boasts a multilingual broadcast and an opening weekend TV audience of 253 million, PSL’s digital-first approach is setting new benchmarks in Pakistan.

Industry experts attribute this boom to increased smartphone usage, lower data costs, and rising demand for locally relevant content. “This isn’t just a cricket success, it’s a digital media revolution,” said a senior PCB official.

PSL 10: Lahore-Quetta match abandoned due to rain

“The PSL is now not only a premier sporting event but also one of Pakistan’s most valuable digital properties.”

As PSL 10 moves toward its May 18 finale and the IPL continues until May 25, the digital rivalry between the two leagues is expected to intensify. But in terms of digital momentum, Pakistan’s premier league is no longer playing catch-up, it’s setting the pace.

With more than a billion views, record-breaking engagement, and a fast-growing online fan base, PSL 10 is redefining the future of cricket consumption in Pakistan and marking its place on the global digital sports map.