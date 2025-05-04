GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for urgent dialogue between Pakistan and India amid escalating tensions in South Asia, while expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and the rising tide of Islamophobia in the region.

In an official statement, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi urged both nations to exercise restraint and prioritise diplomacy following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed and injured dozens of civilians, including tourists.

Condemning the attack, the secretary general stressed the importance of peaceful conflict resolution by international law and the United Nations Charter.

He emphasised that regional peace and stability can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called on the international community to step up efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He underscored the need to adhere to relevant UN Security Council resolutions addressing the long-standing issue.

The secretary general also cautioned against the growing trend of Islamophobia in the region, warning that discriminatory rhetoric and policies could further inflame tensions and undermine peace efforts.

The GCC, a political and economic alliance of six Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional stability and urged all stakeholders to act with responsibility to avert further escalation.