AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

BR Web Desk Published May 4, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 09:00pm

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for urgent dialogue between Pakistan and India amid escalating tensions in South Asia, while expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation and the rising tide of Islamophobia in the region.

In an official statement, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi urged both nations to exercise restraint and prioritise diplomacy following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed and injured dozens of civilians, including tourists.

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Condemning the attack, the secretary general stressed the importance of peaceful conflict resolution by international law and the United Nations Charter.

He emphasised that regional peace and stability can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Albudaiwi reiterated the GCC’s principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called on the international community to step up efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He underscored the need to adhere to relevant UN Security Council resolutions addressing the long-standing issue.

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to brief political parties on security situation amid India tensions

The secretary general also cautioned against the growing trend of Islamophobia in the region, warning that discriminatory rhetoric and policies could further inflame tensions and undermine peace efforts.

The GCC, a political and economic alliance of six Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional stability and urged all stakeholders to act with responsibility to avert further escalation.

islamophobia GCC Pakistan and India Pahalgam incident India Pakistan tensions

Comments

200 characters

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

‘Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power,’ says CM Sindh

Missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis lands near Israel’s main airport

Read more stories