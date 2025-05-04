AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to brief political parties on security situation amid India tensions

BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2025 11:05am

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif will lead a security briefing today (Sunday) for senior political leaders. The meeting will cover Pakistan’s defense readiness and diplomatic strategy during the current standoff with India, according to Aaj News.

This civil-military coordination comes as President Zardari has called the National Assembly to an emergency session Monday evening, where lawmakers are expected to condemn India’s threat to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The meetings follow Friday’s press conference where military and civilian leaders presented evidence of India’s involvement in fomenting terror attacks in Pakistan.

‘Nothing to do with it, period’: FM Dar rejects India’s Pahalgam claims, demands ‘joint probe TORs’

Earlier, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar forcefully rejected India’s accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack during a heated press conference, declaring, “Pakistan has nothing to do with Pahalgam attack, period. I repeat, we have nothing to do with it,” while insisting any probe must adhere to “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs).”

He insisted that any investigation into the incident must follow “mutually agreed Terms of Reference (TORs),” asserting that Pakistan “has no connection or benefit from this attack.”

Dar questioned the timing of the accusations, asking why “this situation is being created by India amid Pakistan’s economic stability.”

