AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2025 08:18pm

Pakistan has decided to formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest regional developments, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements. It will specifically highlight India’s illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Pakistan’s civil-military leadership to brief political parties on security situation amid India tensions

Besides, Pakistan will make it clear how India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

This important diplomatic initiative is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbours have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this month, in which at least 25 people were killed, according to Indian media reports.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied.

UNITED NATIONS UNSC Pakistan and India Pahalgam incident India Pakistan tensions

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

‘Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power,’ says CM Sindh

Missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis lands near Israel’s main airport

Read more stories