Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan has decided to formally brief the UN Security Council on the latest regional developments, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has directed Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad to take immediate steps to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Pakistan will inform the UN Security Council about India’s aggressive actions, provocations, and inflammatory statements. It will specifically highlight India’s illegal measures aimed at suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Besides, Pakistan will make it clear how India’s aggressive actions are endangering peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

This important diplomatic initiative is part of Pakistan’s efforts to present accurate facts to the international community.

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbours have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam earlier this month, in which at least 25 people were killed, according to Indian media reports.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied.