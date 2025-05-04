AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on signs of easing trade woes; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 04 May, 2025 07:29pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday helped by renewed optimism around a potential resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute, although the Saudi index retreated on poor earnings and weak oil.

Beijing is evaluating Washington’s offer to hold talks over U.S. President Donald Trump’s crushing tariffs, China’s Commerce Ministry said, signaling a potential de-escalation of the market-rattling trade war.

The Qatari index gained 0.5%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 2.1% and Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat advancing 2.9%.

Separately, QatarEnergy - one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas suppliers - is in talks with Japanese firms for a long-term deal to supply LNG from its North Field expansion project, five trading and industry sources told Reuters.

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of earnings, US data

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index, however, dropped 1.1%, weighed down by a 4.1% slide in Saudi Arabian Mining Company and oil giant Saudi Aramco retreating 1%.

Elsewhere, Saudi Basic Industries Corp declined 2.8% as the petrochemical maker posted quarterly losses.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell over 1% lower on Friday and recorded for their biggest weekly losses since the end of March.

OPEC+ plans to further accelerate oil output hikes and could unwind its 2.2 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by the end of October if members do not improve compliance with their production quotas, Reuters reported, citing five sources from the group.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.7% higher, led by a 1.6% increase in Talaat Moustafa Group Holding.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 1.1% to 11,412

QATAR gained 0.5% to 10,500

EGYPT rose 0.7% to 32,352

BAHRAIN finished flat at 1,912

OMAN gained 0.3% to 4,342

KUWAIT added 0.4% to 8,596

Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on signs of easing trade woes; Saudi falls

Pakistan calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Indian aggression

Pakistan bans all Indian-flagged vessels from its ports amid escalating tensions

Israel calls on Qatar to ‘stop playing both sides’ in Gaza talks

PM Shehbaz discusses regional developments with Malaysian counterpart

GCC urges Pakistan, India to hold talks, warns against rising Islamophobia

Law promulgated for sudden tax recovery

ADB to scale up food security support to $40bn by 2030

FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision to regional Peace, trade

‘Pakistan is a peaceful nuclear power,’ says CM Sindh

Missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis lands near Israel’s main airport

Read more stories