KLM cancels two more flights over grounded Boeing 787s

AFP Published 04 May, 2025 03:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

AMSTERDAM: Dutch airline KLM announced the cancellation of two more long-distance flights on Sunday a day after it grounded seven Boeing 787s because of technical concerns, Dutch press agency ANP said.

The scheduled flights for Shanghai and Los Angeles were scrapped on the heels of Saturday’s cancellation of three flights to Mexico and the United States.

Dutch airline KLM unveils ‘firm’ cost-cutting measures

KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, took the decision after a maintenance operation detected a problem with a refuelling component in the US-made Boeings.

KLM has a fleet of 228 aircraft, including 24 Boeing 787s, which are used mainly for long-haul flights.

Dutch airline KLM Boeing 787s

