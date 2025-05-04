AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-04

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

Hamid Waleed Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

LAHORE: To address the issue of a narrow tax base, the government should implement several solutions, including digitalization, removing exemptions, offering Incentives, and strengthening enforcement.

According to leading taxonomist Ashfaq Tola, implementing a modern e-tax system can make it easier for taxpayers to register and file taxes, reducing compliance costs and increasing efficiency. He said removing unwarranted exemptions and bringing untaxed sectors, such as agriculture and real estate, under the tax net can significantly broaden the tax base.

Tola pointed out that offering incentives, such as tax holidays or modest tax rates, can encourage small businesses and farmers to formalize and pay taxes. He said better auditing and follow-up on non-filers can help identify and bring into tax net those who are currently evading taxes.

Broadening tax base: PRAs and depts share data with FBR

Tola said a broader tax base can have numerous benefits for Pakistan, including increased revenue, as a wider tax base can provide the government with more revenue to fund public services and infrastructure.

A more progressive tax system can help reduce income inequality and promote economic growth, he added. He said a broader tax base can lead to a more stable economy, reducing the risk of economic shocks and crises.

According to him, broadening Pakistan’s direct tax base is crucial for promoting economic stability, reducing inequality, and increasing revenue. By implementing digital solutions, removing exemptions, offering incentives, and strengthening enforcement, the government can create a more equitable and sustainable tax system.

Pakistan’s tax system is facing a significant challenge due to its narrow direct tax base. The country collects only about 12-13% of GDP in tax revenue, one of the lowest in the world. A narrow tax base forces the government to rely heavily on indirect taxes, which disproportionately affect low-income households.

A narrow tax base means that only a small fraction of the population pays direct taxes, such as income tax. This results in a significant burden on a few individuals and businesses, leading to tax evasion and avoidance. The government is then forced to borrow more, which is inefficient and unsustainable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Taxes gdp FBR tax revenue tax net income tax tax rates FBR tax collection Ashfaq Tola tax base non filers e tax system

Comments

200 characters

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

FBR begins action against companies

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories