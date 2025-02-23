AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Broadening tax base: PRAs and depts share data with FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) and departments have shared data with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the purpose of broadening the tax base.

Sources told Business Recorder that so far provincial land and revenue authorities, development authorities, vehicle ownership, Mineral and Mines and Food Authority have shared data with the FBR.

The FBR is now analysing data including ownership of vehicles and properties to check whether the information can be utilised to register wealth persons.

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

This data was required to be used to unearth hidden assets of individuals having lavish lifestyles to enhance revenue collection.

Sources stated that FBR has now vehicle ownership data of over 21 million people from all four provinces. In addition, the development authorities have also shared over 0.1 million citizens’ details with the tax department. Moreover, the provincial revenue authorities have also furnished over 20,000 CNIC-centric record while the provincial land authorities have also provided more than 23 million people land related details with FBR.

The provincial Food Authorities as well as Minerals and Mines departments have also shared CNIC centric data with FBR.

The FBR has been working on this data but there are no chances to broaden the tax base through this raw information specifically about the property ownership and luxury vehicle registrations.

At the same time, the FBR has acquired data from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on high-net worth more than 50 million individuals - who have bank accounts, property ownership, luxury vehicle registrations, foreign travelling - for the purpose of broadening the tax base.

The FBR and the Nadra had agreed to expand collaboration and exchange data to determine the actual income of existing taxpayers, register new taxpayers, and finalise tax profiles of non-filers.

Under Section 175B of the Income Tax Ordinance, the Nadra shall, on its own motion or upon application by the board, share its records and any information available or held by it, with the board, for broadening the tax base or carrying out the purposes of the Income Tax Ordinance.

