Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

ISLAMABAD: In a continuation of Pakistan’s diplomatic campaign to counter India’s false narrative over the recent Pahalgam incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reaffirmed Islamabad’s offer for a “credible, transparent, and neutral international investigation” – and welcomed potential Turkish involvement in the probe.

The remarks came during a high-level meeting with Turkish Ambassador Dr Irfan Neziroglu at the Prime Minister’s House, where Sharif expressed readiness to fully cooperate if Turkiye wished to play a mediating or investigative role.

PM Sharif was categorical in rejecting New Delhi’s accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack, lambasting India for failing to provide any evidence while continuing to push what he called a false and inflammatory narrative.

“India has yet to respond to our proposal for an international investigation,” Sharif said. “Despite provocations, Pakistan’s response has remained responsible and measured.”

The meeting also served as a reaffirmation of the long-standing ties between Islamabad and Ankara. PM Sharif conveyed warm greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fondly recalling his visit to Ankara on April 22, where the two leaders discussed deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

He thanked President Erdogan for his recent statement of support for Pakistan and his call for peace in South Asia amid rising regional tensions.

PM Sharif underscored that the fraternal relations between the two nations were “historic, deep-rooted, and time-tested,” noting Turkiye’s consistent support on critical regional issues.

The prime minister also highlighted Pakistan’s extensive sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, noting over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding $152 billion.

He warned that India’s actions following the Pahalgam incident risked distracting Pakistan from its vital counter-terrorism efforts.

Looking forward, Sharif emphasised that Pakistan’s priority remained economic recovery and regional stability. “For growth and progress, we need peace and security in our neighbourhood,” he added.

Ambassador Neziroglu, for his part, conveyed Turkiye’s appreciation of Pakistan’s position and reiterated Ankara’s solidarity. He called for restraint and de-escalation to maintain peace and stability across South Asia.

