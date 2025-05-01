PM Shehbaz rejects India’s ‘baseless’ Pahalgam attack allegations in call with Qatar’s Emir

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed regional security and economic stability in a phone call today, with Islamabad firmly denying any link to the Pahalgam attack while warning against India’s “water aggression” in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office.

During the call, PM Sharif categorically rejected India’s attempts to “falsely implicate” Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam attack “without evidence,” reiterating Islamabad’s offer for a “transparent, impartial international investigation.”

He highlighted Pakistan’s own sacrifices in fighting terrorism, stating: “Pakistan gains nothing from destabilizing the region when we are finally achieving economic stability.”

The Prime Minister reserved his sharpest criticism for India’s “water aggression” regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “unacceptable” and stressing that “water is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.”

Qatar’s Emir praised Pakistan’s “peace efforts in South Asia” and pledged to “work closely with Islamabad to de-escalate the current crisis.”