AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.8%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.22%)
CPHL 82.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-4.44%)
FCCL 42.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.01%)
FLYNG 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
HUBC 131.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.68%)
KOSM 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
MLCF 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.71%)
OGDC 200.38 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.58%)
PACE 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.29%)
PAEL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
PIBTL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.61%)
POWER 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.19%)
PPL 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -8.50 (-5.41%)
PRL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.08%)
PTC 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-5.44%)
SEARL 81.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.1%)
SSGC 37.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-5.24%)
SYM 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.27%)
TELE 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.71%)
TRG 63.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.11%)
WAVESAPP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.36%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.37%)
BR100 11,776 Decreased By -377.8 (-3.11%)
BR30 34,410 Decreased By -1457.9 (-4.06%)
KSE100 111,327 Decreased By -3545.6 (-3.09%)
KSE30 33,993 Decreased By -1274 (-3.61%)
May 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz rejects India’s ‘baseless’ Pahalgam attack allegations in call with Qatar’s Emir

BR Web Desk Published 01 May, 2025 10:03pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed regional security and economic stability in a phone call today, with Islamabad firmly denying any link to the Pahalgam attack while warning against India’s “water aggression” in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, according to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office.

During the call, PM Sharif categorically rejected India’s attempts to “falsely implicate” Pakistan in the recent Pahalgam attack “without evidence,” reiterating Islamabad’s offer for a “transparent, impartial international investigation.”

He highlighted Pakistan’s own sacrifices in fighting terrorism, stating: “Pakistan gains nothing from destabilizing the region when we are finally achieving economic stability.”

The Prime Minister reserved his sharpest criticism for India’s “water aggression” regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it “unacceptable” and stressing that “water is the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.”

Qatar’s Emir praised Pakistan’s “peace efforts in South Asia” and pledged to “work closely with Islamabad to de-escalate the current crisis.”

Qatar Pakistan Qatar ties

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz rejects India’s ‘baseless’ Pahalgam attack allegations in call with Qatar’s Emir

Pakistan plans to save $17bn by removing high-cost energy projects under revised IGCEP

China vows support to Pakistan for securing peace, stability

Aurangzeb upbeat about reversal of US tariffs

Air India sees Pakistan airspace ban costing it $600 million over 12 months, seeks aid

Budget proposals: Independent experts evaluating: Aurangzeb

Kia cuts Sportage prices by up to Rs1.85mn in Pakistan

Pakistan builds ‘South Asia’s longest’ 12.5KM river bridge in Sindh

India wants Pahalgam attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells Rubio

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump

Read more stories