CM Maryam message on 'World Press Freedom Day'

LAHORE: "Freedom of press is a foundation of a democratic society, and an identity of a living nation. A free, independent and responsible media is the power that makes rulers accountable," said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Press Freedom Day on Saturday.

She added, "Democracy is strengthened when journalism is free and responsible. The efforts and sacrifices of journalist community for the freedom of press are commendable."

The Chief Minister said, "Democracy and freedom of press are linked to each other. Democracy is strengthened when journalism is free and responsible. We are together in the struggle for freedom of press."

She added, "Comprehensive measures are being ensured to protect journalists. We are striving to materialise dream of own “house” for the journalist community."

