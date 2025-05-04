Cotton cultivation enters final phase

LAHORE: Cotton cultivation in Punjab has entered its final and decisive phase and so far cotton has been sown on more than 1.5 million acres across the province.

These remarks were made by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, during a review meeting on the current status of cotton held at Agriculture House, Lahore. He further stated that achieving the cotton cultivation and production targets is being treated as a national duty.

Field activities are at their peak to provide technical guidance to cotton farmers. The technical advisory committees have been formed at the division, district, and tehsil levels to ensure better crop management.

The Secretary praised the commendable role of farmers in the ongoing cotton cultivation campaign. He assured that the supply of canal water to cotton-growing areas is being ensured.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab, Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan; Directors General Agriculture Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Abdul Qayyum, along with other officials. Director General Agriculture (Extension), Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, participated via video link.

