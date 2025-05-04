Gold prices continue to fall

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall on Saturday, as world market declined below $3,250 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal lost further Rs2, 300 to Rs242,200 per tola and Rs1,972 to Rs293,381 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices also dropped by Rs45 and Rs39, settling for Rs3,382 per tola and Rs2,899 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

World market offered gold bullion at $3,240 per ounce, plunging by $23 while silver was selling at $32 per ounce, the association said.

