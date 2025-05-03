AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United after last-over drama

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 3, 2025 Updated May 4, 2025 12:19am

Quetta Gladiators edged past Islamabad United by two wickets in a last-over thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, with young batter Hasan Nawaz emerging as the match-winner in a high-pressure finish.

Chasing 158, Quetta needed 15 runs from the final over. Despite being dropped thrice in the last six balls, Hasan kept his nerve and sealed the win in style, remaining unbeaten on a match-winning 64 off 41 balls, laced with four sixes and two boundaries.

His composed innings under pressure guided the Gladiators to 158-7 with just one ball to spare.

The Gladiators’ chase began cautiously, with captain Saud Shakeel falling cheaply. Finn Allen and Rilee Rossouw provided short-lived stability before Islamabad clawed back into the game with regular breakthroughs.

PSL 10 surpasses 1.1 billion digital views in just 12 matches

Mark Chapman, Haseebullah Khan, and Faheem Ashraf all fell in quick succession, and when Kyle Jamieson and Mohammad Wasim followed, Quetta were 7 down and still needing a tricky 28 off the last three overs.

But Hasan Nawaz remained the constant through the middle and death overs, playing with a mix of calm and aggression. His ability to rotate strike and pounce on poor deliveries proved crucial.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. also chipped in with a valuable 16 off 11 balls before falling to Naseem Shah in the penultimate over.

Islamabad’s undoing, however, was their fielding. They shelled five straightforward catches across the innings, three of them in the final over alone, handing Hasan Nawaz the lifeline he needed to finish the game.

The pressure of the moment seemed to overwhelm them, and what could have been a tense win turned into a gut-wrenching loss.

Naseem Shah and Salman Irshad picked up two wickets each, but Islamabad’s bowlers were let down repeatedly by their fielders, erasing the hard work done earlier in the match. Jason Holder and Mohammad Nawaz bowled with discipline, but they too saw chances go begging.

With this victory, Quetta Gladiators continue their strong run in PSL 10, climbing the points table with renewed confidence.

PSL 10: Babar, Maaz guide Peshawar to 6-wicket win over Islamabad

PSL 10 points table

Team M W L PT NRR
Quetta Gladiators (QG) 8 5 2 11 +0.906
Islamabad United (IU) 8 5 3 10 +0.650
Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 8 4 3 9 +1.110
Karachi Kings (KK) 7 4 3 8 +0.445
Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 7 3 4 6 -0.507
Multan Sultans (MS) 8 1 7 2 -2.597

Next fixture

On Sunday, Home team Lahore Qalandars will take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

