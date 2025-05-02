AIRLINK 155.65 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.32%)
PSL 10: Babar, Maaz guide Peshawar to 6-wicket win over Islamabad

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 2, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 11:39pm

Babar Azam and young Maaz Sadaqat scored fifties as Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by six wickets in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday.

Peshawar chased down the 143-run target in 16.4 overs.

Chasing a modest target, the Babar-led side overcame an early scare, losing two wickets in the opening nine deliveries.

Mitchell Owen smashed a six off his first ball but fell soon after, while Saim Ayub was bowled for just one.

However, Babar Azam held the innings together with a calm and unbeaten 53 off 49 balls, including four boundaries and a six.

He was well supported by young Maaz Sadaqat, who played a match-winning knock of 55 runs off just 33 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

Their 102-run partnership for the fourth wicket sealed the game with 20 balls to spare.

PSL 10: Lahore-Quetta match abandoned due to rain

Earlier, Islamabad United posted 143/9 in their 20 overs after being put into bat. Opener Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 36 runs off 35 balls, while Ben Dwarshuis provided late resistance with a quickfire unbeaten 33 off 17 deliveries. However, United’s batting struggled to gain momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mohammad Ali was the pick of Zalmi’s bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for just 26 runs in his 4 overs. Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Saim Ayub, and Hussain Talat chipped in with one wicket each.

In response, Zalmi reached the target comfortably at 147/4 in 16.4 overs. For United, Naseem Shah, Ben Dwarshuis, Riley Meredith, and Kyle Mayers took one wicket apiece but couldn’t contain the flow of runs.

The win further solidifies Peshawar Zalmi’s position on the points table, while Islamabad United will need to reassess their middle-order vulnerabilities going into the next round.

PSL 10: Karachi Kings crush Multan Sultans with all-round dominance

Next fixture

On Friday, Islamabad United will now lock horns against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Saturday. The match will start at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

