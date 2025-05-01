AIRLINK 152.12 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-5.09%)
Sports

PSL 10: Lahore-Quetta match abandoned due to rain

BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2025 Updated May 2, 2025 12:01am

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10-match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars was called off due to heavy rain and dust storms on Thursday at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was progressing with Lahore Qalandars at 111 for 3 in 11.3 overs when strong winds and a severe dust storm halted play.

Shortly after, heavy rainfall made conditions unplayable, forcing the match officials to officially abandon the fixture.

Before the match, Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel said his side’s bowling unit had been performing well in recent games, expressing hope for another strong showing.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi noted that they would have opted to bat first regardless and considered a target of 170–180 runs to be defendable.

PSL 10: Karachi Kings crush Multan Sultans with all-round dominance

A spokesperson for Quetta Gladiators confirmed that veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir missed the match due to a fever. He was replaced in the playing XI by emerging pacer Mohammad Zeeshan.

With the result, both teams added a point to their tallies.

Next fixture

On Friday, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore at 8:00 PM.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

