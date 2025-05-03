AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2025 05:28pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs342,200 after it shed Rs2,300.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs293,381 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,972, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs344,500 after it shed Rs1,300.

The international rate of gold also declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,263 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained at Rs3,427 in Pakistan.

Gold Prices US gold gold rates Gold trade gold prices in Pakistan gold spot rate Asia Gold price global market gold prices gold per 10 gram gold price per tola Global gold price Pakistan gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,300 in Pakistan

India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension after Pahalgam incident

Abdali Weapon: Pakistan conducts successful training launch of missile with 450kms range

Five terrorists killed, two arrested in three KP operations: ISPR

Pakistan swelters through ‘second-hottest April’ in 65 years: PMD

Bangladesh Islamists rally in show of force

India-Pakistan tensions hit tourism in Kashmiri valley

Budget proposals: tea importers call for reform in taxation regime

Australia state broadcaster ABC projects opposition leader Dutton to lose seat

Indian military shake-up: Lt-Gen DS Rana removed, transferred to Andaman

Read more stories