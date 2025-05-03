Weekly SPI inflation up 0.15pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended April 30, 2025, increased by 0.15per cent due to an increase in the prices of eggs (5.55per cent), chicken (1.84per cent), LPG (1.03per cent) and sugar (0.26per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts decrease of 2.41per cent due to a decrease in the prices of onions (69.09per cent), garlic (33.73per cent), electricity charges for q1 (29.40per cent), tomatoes (27.48per cent), wheat flour (26.64per cent), potatoes (21.63per cent), tea Lipton (16.98per cent), maash (16.69per cent), chilies powder (13.45per cent), petrol (11.62per cent) and diesel (8.19per cent), while major increase is observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62per cent), moong (28.67per cent), powdered milk (22.26per cent), pulse gram (22.09per cent), beef (18.22per cent), bananas (18.18per cent), sugar (16.54per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (14.93per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (13.88per cent), firewood (10.35per cent), lawn printed (10.33per cent) and Georgette (9.90per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53per cent) items increased, 11 (11.57per cent) items decreased and28 (54.90per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 309.31 points against 308.86 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.07per cent, 0.10per cent, 0.11 per cent, 0.14per cent and 0.17per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include, eggs (5.55per cent), chicken (1.84per cent), LPG (1.03per cent), gur (0.59per cent), bread plain (0.55per cent), bananas (0.54per cent), moong (0.52per cent), sugar (0.26per cent), rice basmati broken (0.18per cent), beef with bone (0.10per cent), potatoes (0.06per cent) and long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam (0.04per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025