SC grants bail to two PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Farhat Abbas, in the May 9 cases, directing them to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in the trial court.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on Friday, heard the bail petitions of Ejaz and Farhat, allegedly involved in the May 9 incidents.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor alleged that Chaudhry incited people and was part of a conspiracy.

Upon that, Justice Naeem remarked that if the case against Chaudhry was strong, he would have been tried in a military court. He noted that 600 others have already been taken to military courts and emphasised that bail cannot be used as a form of punishment.

Chaudhry’s lawyer informed the court that the senator has been in custody since May 11, 2023.

In another case, the Supreme Court also granted pre-arrest bail to Hafiz Farhat Abbas, another PTI leader implicated in the May 9 incidents.

Abbas, who had been declared a fugitive by the trial court, faced similar charges of conspiracy.

The court also approved the pre-arrest bail for co-accused Imtiaz Sheikh.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor stated that Abbas was a key figure in the conspiracy; yet Justice Hashim Kakar reminded the court that Imtiaz Sheikh was also accused of the same offence. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan questioned the ongoing delay in the case, urging that the relevant court expedite the trial process.

“The investigation is complete, and the challan has been submitted. Now, what should be done to arrest him,” remarked Justice Afghan.

He further emphasised the need for the trial to conclude within the next four months, urging the judicial authorities to avoid dragging out the case unnecessarily.

