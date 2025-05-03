NKATI holds rally against Modi’s actions

KARACHI: The office-bearers and members of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), led by President Faisal Moiz Khan, took to the streets to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and protest against the anti-Pakistan actions of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, a large rally organized by NKATI witnessed hundreds of industrialists actively participating in a strong demonstration against India and in support of Pakistan’s armed forces.

Prominent industrialists including Noor Ahmed Khan, Imran Moiz Khan, Akhtar Ismail, Ahmer Lone, Azfar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Naeem Haider, Iftikhar Ahmed Malik, and others were present.

The rally was led by NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan, who firmly rejected the Indian allegations against Pakistan.

Participants in the rally chanted powerful slogans such as “Long Live Pakistan Army” and “Death to India.”

Addressing the gathering, Faisal Moiz Khan said that the entire nation stands united with its brave armed forces and that any aggression from the enemy will be met with a fitting response.

Faisal Moiz Khan further stated that India has leveled baseless allegations of terrorism against Pakistan, which are not accepted by the international community.

He also expressed deep concern over the potential suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, stating that any attempt to use water as a weapon would threaten the peace and stability of the entire region.

Industrialists, traders, and other participants strongly rejected India’s accusations and expressed unwavering support for the Pakistan Army.

“We reject Indian propaganda. Our army not only protects our borders but is also the pride of the entire nation,” they said.

This gathering by the business community sends a clear message against India's anti-Pakistan propaganda.

