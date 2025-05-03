AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-03

Nestlé Pakistan donates compressing, baling machine to CKNP

Published May 3, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Nestlé Pakistan donated a compressing and baling machine to Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP), expanding the outreach of its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole – Zero Point, for managing the region’s 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste.

As part of the MoU, the machine donated by Nestlé, will compress different types of plastics and paper waste collected in the region, into bales that will then be transported downstream for recycling in collaboration with Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC).

Askole, almost 10,000 feet above sea level and Zero Point ahead of the K2 base camp, will now have its 40,000 kgs of annual plastic waste recycled through the assistance of the Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project by Nestlé Pakistan.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s contribution, Raja Nasir, Minister for Planning, government of Gilgit-Baltistan said, “We are delighted at Nestlé’s efforts for a waste-free future, in this fragile site Askole that is close to important glaciers of Baltoro and Biafo, considered to be the gateway to some of world’s highest peaks and the launch pad for mountaineering expeditions.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s global vision, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are accelerating our actions to reduce the environmental impact of various kinds of packaging waste. Our vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfill or in oceans, lakes and rivers. Tackling packaging waste requires a collective action of leveraging public private partnerships to find improved solutions to reduce reuse and recycle,” he added.

Talking on the occasion, Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Earlier, as part of the CGBP, Nestlé installed three compressing and baling machines, one each in Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu, along with a sorting machine in collaboration with EPA-GB and GBWMC. In the last five years, these efforts culminated into waste management facilitation of over 6,800 tons of plastic packaging in the region, making a positive environmental impact.”

Previously, the company has also installed 225 benches and over 100 waste bins made of recycled plastic at 16 tourist hotspots in the region spread across Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang etc and donated 15,000 reusable bags for distribution among the communities.

Commissioner Baltistan Kamal Khan also appreciated the expansion of Nestlé’s efforts to Askole – Zero Point, and called for greater awareness to protect the natural landscape and beauty of the area. “We are thankful that Nestlé is playing a role in promoting a waste-free Gilgit-Baltistan.” Wali Ullah Fallahi, deputy commissioner Shigar and other senior government officials representing CKNP were also present on the occasion.

Askole – Zero Point, a small hamlet, located in Shigar district, serves as a hub for mountaineering expeditions to K2, Gasherbrum-I, and other major mountains.

This initiative marks Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste by improving its management and recycling, in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 17 – Responsible Consumption and Production and Partnership for Goals.

