333 more medical seats announced for students from Balochistan, ex-FATA

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced allocating 333 additional medical seats for the students of Balochistan and formerly FATA regions seeking medical education.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for National Health Services and Regulations after visiting Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), said that the initiative is to expand access to medical and dental education for students from less developed and remote areas, with a special focus on Balochistan and FATA.

The minister said in alignment with the government’s commitment to equitable access and national integration, we have taken bold and deliberate steps to empower students from underprivileged and remote regions of the country, with a particular focus on Balochistan and FATA.

He said that the government has taken a strong decision for our FATA and Balochistan’s deprived students to offer them the opportunity of education. He announced that pursuant to the recommendations of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the PMDC has taken a historic and forward-looking decision allocate 333 seats over and above the existing seats for HEC scholars from Balochistan and FATA for the academic session 2024–25.

Kamal said that this is not just about numbers; it is about bridging deep-rooted regional disparities and cultivating a healthcare system that reflects the true strength and diversity of our nation.

He added, “I would like to thank Allah for granting me the strength to address and resolve this critical national issue in a timely manner.” He thanked the prime minister for his continued leadership and guidance, which was pivotal to accomplishing this task. Under his leadership, we worked wholeheartedly day and night to achieve success in this important mission.

He said, “I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, for his personal interest in this matter. My sincere appreciation goes to the President and all members of the PMDC for their prompt and dedicated efforts.”

He informed that a notification regarding this decision has already been issued for the current academic year. However, keeping in view the future of the students, public medical and dental colleges in FATA and Balochistan have been directed to apply for seat enhancements to PMDC after fulfilling the rules and criteria. This historic move is intended to ensure that no capable student is denied access to quality medical or dental education in future due to their socio-economic or geographic background.

To guarantee smooth and timely implementation, the provincial governments have been advised to swiftly finalise the allocation process. The PMDC will actively oversee the rollout to ensure it remains transparent, merit-based, and equitable.

“This initiative is about more than education, it’s about national integration, uplifting provinces and communities, and building a resilient healthcare system that serves all Pakistanis,” Minister Kamal added.

The minister also again extended his heartfelt appreciation to the president of the PM&DC, whose visionary leadership and dedication played a pivotal role in translating this reform into action.

“This is a testimony to what can be achieved when leadership, policy, and purpose align for the greater national interest,” the minister concluded.

